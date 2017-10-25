Senate Scheduled To Vote On Compromise State Budget Proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut Senate is scheduled to vote on a bipartisan, compromise state budget agreement, possibly moving closer toward ending a months-long budget impasse.

The Senate is scheduled to convene Wednesday at 7 p.m.

If the budget bill clears the Senate, as expected, the House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday morning on the two-year, approximately $40 billion plan.

It remains uncertain whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign the budget agreement into law or whether the legislature will need to override a possible veto. Malloy’s spokeswoman, Kelly Donnelly, says the governor hadn’t received a copy of the budget as of late Wednesday morning.

Connecticut has been without a budget since the fiscal year began July 1. Malloy has been running the state using his limited executive authority.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)