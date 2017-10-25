THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLASH FLOOD WARNING LITCHFIELD COUNTY UNTIL 12:45 AM AND FOR HARTFORD COUNTY UNTIL 1:30 AM

Man Stabbed to Death in New London Apartment

(New London, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A New London man is dead after being stabbed in a city apartment Tuesday night.

Police responded to a disturbance call around 7:30 at the apartment on Blackhall Street. Two people were found suffering from stab wounds. Both were rushed to L&M Hospital.

33-year-old Raheem General was pronounced dead at the hospital. 46-year-old Metese Hinds of New London suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was arrested for violating an order of protection. He remains in police custody on a $10,000 bond.

Police are continuing to investigate.

