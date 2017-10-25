Man Facing Charges After Crashing Into Church Building

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he drove into a church building and destroyed a bookstore before fleeing the scene.

The Republican-American reports the crash happened late Monday evening in Waterbury. Police say the man’s GMC Suburban struck a building and destroyed the religious bookstore.

Police say the man also hit a parked vehicle before driving away.

Authorities later found the Suburban and charged the 42-year-old driver with multiple offenses including reckless driving, evading responsibility and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

A building inspector says while the first floor of the building was demolished, its structural integrity has not been compromised.

