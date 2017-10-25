Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Child Over Several Years

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.
The Norwich Bulletin reports 47-year-old Robert Pendergast, of Griswold, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault and illegal contact with a minor. Pendergast had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.
Pendergast was arrested on March 9. Prosecutors say Pendergast started molesting the child when she was 10. Prosecutors say the abuse continued until the victim told her parents when she was 16.
Pendergast faces up to four years in prison and 10 years’ probation. Court records show he’ll be sentenced on Dec. 19.
