Lawmakers Move Closer Toward State Budget Vote

SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are moving closer toward voting on a long-awaited, bipartisan, compromise state budget agreement, possibly ending a monthslong budget impasse.

The General Assembly’s Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee on Wednesday approved the plan’s estimated revenues. The Senate is expected to begin debating the bill later in the evening.

The deal has received mixed reviews from the committee members. While advocates say it’s a true, compromise budget, critics argue it still includes too many fee and tax increases. Republican Sen. Len Suzio says he’s voting no because it includes about $450 million in increases.

It remains uncertain whether Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign the budget agreement into law or whether the legislature will need to override a possible veto. Malloy received the details late in the day.