Arrest Made In January Shooting In Winchester

(WINCHESTER,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An arrest has been made in a January shooting in Winchester.19 year old Rafael Santiago-Salazar, previously of Waterbury , faces charges in the shooting and wounding of 37 year old Melvin Ashe on Rock Street.Ashe suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Santiago-Salazar was taken into custody at the Washington County jail in Machias, Maine and transported back to Connecticut Wednesday.He has been charged with criminal Attempt to Commit Murder,Assault in the 1st degree,Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Unlawful Restraint in the 1st degree,Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree and Threatening in the First Degree.

Santiago -Salazar is being held on $1,000,000 bond for a Thursday Court appearance.