Armed and Dangerous Suspect Dead after Shootout With Police

(Norwich, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A suspect wanted in a violent home invasion in Norwich over the weekend is dead after a shootout with police.
Norwich Police warned the public that 25-year-old Brandon Uzialko was armed and dangerous after breaking into a home on Quarto Road Saturday night and stabbing a man multiple times. The victim suffered life threatening injuries. Uzialko took off on foot.
Tuesday evening, police issued a shelter in place order for residents of the Greenville section of Norwich. Officers located Uzialko. Uzialko fired shots at police who returned fire and fled. State police later found Uzialko dead in the area of Prospect street. It is not clear how he died. The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 am Wednesday.
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.