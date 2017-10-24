This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 24, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Kenneth Gosselin, reporter with Hartford Courant, discusses development around Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, looks at the Dems’ 3 options for their next candidate for governor.
8:20- Eric Mittenthal, Vice President, Public Affairs with the North American Meat Institute and President of National Hot Dog & Sausage Council celebrates National Bologna Day which is TODAY. This year the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and Beef Checkoff thought it was time for Americans to get a bologna refresher.
8:50- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor for Hearst Media CT, explains how Hartford’s troubles could have a wider impact.
