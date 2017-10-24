Suffield Man Charged In Domestic Assault

(SUFFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Suffield Police have arrested local man in connection with a Monday morning domestic assault.Officers responded shortly after 7 am after receiving a 911 call from a victim who said they had been assaulted and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

While responding , an officer spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it.The suspect, 42 year old Michael Wilkinson refused to pull over and engaged police in pursuit for about one and a half miles.According to police, Wilkinson then drove onto a long country road leading into 276 North Stone Street and then fled into the woods.

Wilkinson was apprehended a short time later.he faces charges of Assault in the Third degree,2 counts of Risk of Injury,Interfering with a Police Officer Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Engaging Police in Pursuit and reckless Driving.

The victim was evaluated for minor injuries.

Because there were children present at the time of the assault,the Department of Children and families has been notified and is working with Suffield Police.

