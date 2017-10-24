Students Receive Racist Email From Hacked Teacher’s Account

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — State police are investigating after a racist email was sent to students at a Connecticut high school.

Police say the email came from a teacher’s account at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden that appeared to have been hacked around 2:17 p.m. Monday.

A state Department of Education spokeswoman says the email was sent to the entire staff and school body. Laura Stefon, spokeswoman and department chief of staff, says the email contained “deeply disturbing, inappropriate and offensive racial comments.”

Stefon says parents have been notified and the school system is working with state police to identify all individuals involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

