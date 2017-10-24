New Haven Police Investigate Fatal Late Night Shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – New Haven police are investigating a fatal late night shooting in the city.
Police say a man was found on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officer David Hartman says police do not yet have a description of the assailant or any vehicles that could possibly be involved. The victim’s name was not released.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department.
