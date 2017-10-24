FBI Releases Sandy Hook Documents

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The FBI has released heavily redacted documents related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre five years ago.

The documents, about 15-hundred pages in all, detail information about shooter Adam Lanza.

The information was released on the bureau’s web site.

Among other things, the papers say Lanza had Asberger’s Syndrome, a form of autism.

The documents also show correspondence on a Facebook page referencing the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and someone who noted that a boy, presumably Lanza, four or five years prior to the shootings, walked up to a bus stop dressed in black and then walked away.

The documents also show that Lanza’s mother Nancy had volunteered at varioius schools in town.

Lanza shot and killed 20 first graders, six educators and his mother before turning the gun on himself December 14, 2012.