Crash Claims Life Of Man In Bristol

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man who sustained serious injuries in a crash in Bristol Monday night has now died.
Police say there were informed today of the death of 56-year-old Henry Flynn of Wolcott.
It was a little after 6:00 last evening when Flynn sustained leg injuries after he parked his truck and trailer on the along northbound Witches Rock Road.
That’s when they say a vehicle driver by 21-year-old Lindsy Hurlbert of Granby struck Flynn.
He was first taken to Bristol Hospital and later transported to Hartford Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.