Win Tickets To UConn Football vs Missouri

By Jim Vicevich

Tune in to Sound Off CT all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the UConn Huskies take on Missouri this Saturday at Rentschler Field!

UConn Huskies Football faces Missouri at the Rent on Saturday October 28th.  Tickets are on sale now at UConnHuskies.com… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win all week long with Sound Off CT.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see UConn Football live at the Rent!

Follow ALL the UConn Huskies action with the UCONN INSIDER only at WTIC NewsTalk 1080.

Restrictions may apply.  The following are restricted from winning this contest: ANY high school or preparatory school student enrolled  in grades 9-12, regardless of their status as an athlete in any sport; ANY high school or preparatory school staff member (coach, athletic director, principal etc.); ANY booster of a high school or preparatory school; ANY parent/guardian of a student enrolled in grades 9-12.

