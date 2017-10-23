Waterbury Man Dies In I-84 Crash

(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury.A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were both traveling west near exit 20 when they collided shortly after 10 o’clock Monday morning.
The operator of a GMC Canyon, 55 year old Howard Pellagrino of Waterbury was pronounced dead at the scene.The tractor-trailer operator, 41 year old Kazimierez Plaskawicki of Stratford was taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.