Waterbury Man Dies In I-84 Crash

(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury.A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were both traveling west near exit 20 when they collided shortly after 10 o’clock Monday morning.

The operator of a GMC Canyon, 55 year old Howard Pellagrino of Waterbury was pronounced dead at the scene.The tractor-trailer operator, 41 year old Kazimierez Plaskawicki of Stratford was taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

