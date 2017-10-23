This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 23, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back on the air.
7:20- Robert Tracinski, Editor of The Tracinski Letter and senior writer at The Federalist, says we live in the Dystopia Young Adult fiction warns us about.
8:50- Jay Moran, Mayor of Manchester, discusses what’s going on in town of Manchester on an all new Mayor Monday, brought to you by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.