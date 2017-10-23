Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing At Elementary School

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing at a Connecticut elementary school after the flame melted a hole into the balloon.
The Record-Journal reports emergency crews were called to the scene in Wallingford around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the balloon’s basket had gotten caught in a tree, and the flame melted into the balloon after the operator tried to use the torch to go higher in altitude. The balloon had taken off from Aqua Turf Club with five people in the basket.
The balloon landed at Parker Farms Elementary School. First responders were able to help dismantle the damaged balloon.
No injuries have been reported.
