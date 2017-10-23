Former Principal Pleads Guilty To Additional Charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A former Connecticut elementary school principal has pleaded guilty to using a school-issued smartphone to secretly photograph and record young girls, including an attempted “upskirt” video.

The Hartford Courant reports that 47-year-old John Bean faces up to two years in prison for voyeurism charges when he’s sentenced in January.

The former Wethersfield principal was arrested at a store last year after employees realized he had been “following children and attempting to surreptitiously photograph them.”

Investigators found 14 video files on Bean’s laptop that police say show female children being recorded in public places.

Authorities say one video shows the suspect attempt an “upskirt” video.

Bean resigned from Highcrest Elementary School in November. Authorities say four of the videos were taken while he was principal there.

 

