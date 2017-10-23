Ex-Yank Posada, Wife Aid Puerto Rico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada and his wife continue to give to hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico.

Jorge and Laura Posada headed to the island Monday in a cargo plane that they helped fill with 155,000 pounds of goods in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Puerto Rico-born couple say the humanitarian efforts _ Americans helping Americans _ are also personal for them.

Jorge Posada says “it’s very hard” to witness “the need.”

He says it’s unfortunate that the issue of government relief for Puerto Rico has become politicized.

Posada says it’s his fifth trip to the island since Hurricane Maria hit last month.

