East Haven Cop Fired After Unanimous Vote

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A police officer has been fired following a unanimous vote by a Connecticut town’s board of police commissioners.
WTNH-TV reports the vote took place during an Oct. 16 meeting. The East Haven Police Department says the female detective was involved in an “off-duty personal matter.”
Meeting minutes show four department policies were violated, and a fellow police officer was assaulted.
The board issued three votes in favor of the officer’s termination, with one member abstaining from voting.
