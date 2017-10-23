‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Wanted in Norwich Home Invasion

(Norwich, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– Norwich Police are looking for what they describe as an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who broke into a home on Quarto Road Saturday night and stabbed a man multiple times.
25-year-old Brandon Uzialko had knives and possibly a handgun when he broke into the home. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in intensive care after being treated.
Uzialko is described by police as 5 foot 10 inches tall with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen with a beard, wearing a light colored sweatshirt with long sleeves and dark pants. He’s wanted on charges of attempted murder, home invasion, fist degree assault, and risk of injury to a minor.
If you see or have any contact with Uzialko, call Norwich police at (860)-886-5561.