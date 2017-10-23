65 Pounds Of Marijuana Hidden Inside Couple’s Amazon Order

CBS Local – A Florida couple got much more than they bargained for, or ordered, when their package from Amazon arrived with 65 pounds of marijuana smuggled inside.

The shipment of drugs was reportedly delivered to the couple’s Orlando home this summer after they had ordered four large storage bins through the online shopping giant. “They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” one of the residents said, via the Palm Beach Post.

After making the shocking discovery, the woman and her fiance called police who took possession of the pot and have reportedly started an investigation into who was trying to smuggle the illegal drugs. Even though the marijuana was seized, the couple added that they are still afraid the suspected drug dealers may come to their home looking for the package. “We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” the Amazon customer said.

Amazon has not been able to provide the couple with any answers as to how the pot ended up in their order. The shopping giant reportedly sent the customers an $150 gift card with a message reading, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.” The couple claims Amazon never had a supervisor or manager speak to them regarding the incident after a month of calls and emails. “There was no concern for a customer’s safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst-case scenario,” the woman adds, via WTOL.

Investigators will be looking into the company’s Warehouse Deals facility in Massachusetts where the package was shipped from. Amazon released a statement claiming their service team had worked to address the Orlando couple’s concerns and would be cooperating with police as they track down the smugglers.