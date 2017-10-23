3 Joyriding Juveniles Charged

(Southbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say three juvenile teenagers will face charges in connection with a vehicle stolen out of New Canaan that turned up in Southbury over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers and Southbury Police were dispatched to the area of Woods Way Road in town attempting to locate that vehicle.

They were contacted by officers in New Canaan about a BMW stolen from their town.

The vehicle was later stopped on Beacon Hill Road in Southbury and two of the juveniles were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, investigators say two others fled the fled the vehicle, one of whom was found in a nearby wooded area.

They all face charges of motor vehicle theft, larceny and interfering with an officer.

The teens are 15, 16, and 17 years of age, were released to the custody of their parents, and will appear in Waterbury Juvenile Court November 2.