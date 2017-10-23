3 Joyriding Juveniles Charged

Filed Under: connecticut state police, New Canaan, Southbury, stolen vehicle

(Southbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say three juvenile teenagers will face charges in connection with a vehicle stolen out of New Canaan that turned up in Southbury over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers and Southbury Police were dispatched to the area of Woods Way Road in town attempting to locate that vehicle.

They were contacted by officers in New Canaan about a BMW stolen from their town.

The vehicle was later stopped on Beacon Hill Road in Southbury and two of the juveniles were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, investigators say two others fled the fled the vehicle, one of whom was found in a nearby wooded area.

They all face charges of motor vehicle theft, larceny and interfering with an officer.

The teens are 15, 16, and 17 years of age, were released to the custody of their parents, and will appear in Waterbury Juvenile Court November 2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Hear WTIC Podcasts
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen