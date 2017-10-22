Man Facing Prison For Staging Crashes In Fraud Scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors are seeking more than a year in

prison for a Norwich man convicted in an insurance scam involving staged car

crashes in eastern Connecticut.

Jonas Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court

in New Haven.

Prosecutors say Joseph was involved in six bogus accidents in and around New

London County between March 2013 and February 2014, which resulted in a total

loss to insurance companies of more than $95,000.

They say he was part of a group that staged more than 50 crashes dating back to

2011.

Prosecutors say most of the crashes were single-vehicle wrecks on remote roads,

where the drivers would hit a tree or other object, then leave the scene while

the policyholder entered the vehicle and called for help.

