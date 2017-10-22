Man Facing Prison For Staging Crashes In Fraud Scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Federal prosecutors are seeking more than a year in
prison for a Norwich man convicted in an insurance scam involving staged car
crashes in eastern Connecticut.
Jonas Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court
in New Haven.
Prosecutors say Joseph was involved in six bogus accidents in and around New
London County between March 2013 and February 2014, which resulted in a total
loss to insurance companies of more than $95,000.
They say he was part of a group that staged more than 50 crashes dating back to
2011.
Prosecutors say most of the crashes were single-vehicle wrecks on remote roads,
where the drivers would hit a tree or other object, then leave the scene while
the policyholder entered the vehicle and called for help.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.