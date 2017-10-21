Teen Girls Get Hands-On Introduction To careers In Surgery

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Forty girls from high schools around Connecticut are getting some hands-on training in orthopedic surgery at the UConn Health center.

The teens, chosen from about 260 applicants, will spend Saturday with staff, including orthopedic surgeon Dr. Katherine Coyner.

The teens will be taught skills such as suturing and learn how doctors perform procedures such as arthroscopic knee surgery rotator cuff repair.

Officials say the goal of the Perry Initiative program is to encourage young women to enter fields in medicine and science, including orthopedic surgery.

The school says only about 6 percent of fully-accredited practicing orthopedic surgeons are female.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)