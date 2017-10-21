Hundreds Of Copper Pieces Stolen From Connecticut Ice Rink

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of hundreds of pieces of copper pipe fittings from a Connecticut ice rink.

SoNo Ice House president Ryan Hughes tells The Hour newspaper that someone also destroyed piping that had been laid under the floor of The Rinks at Veterans Park in Norwalk last week to get the fittings out.

Hughes says about 700 copper pieces were missing.

The damage has delayed the scheduled Oct. 15 opening of the rink for several weeks. Hughes says “everything has to be replaced.”

Police Lt. Terry Blake says detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.