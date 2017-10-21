Grant Funding Available To Upgrade, Replace Diesel Engines

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is making $183,000 in federal funds available to businesses, organizations and local and state governments that want to replace large, older diesel engines with electric or newer, cleaner-burning engines.

The funding is provided under the federal Diesel Emission Reduction Act. DEEP administers the grants, designed to support green technologies while reducing air pollution.

The program covers up to 60 percent of the cost of replacing older engines with new technology, which can reduce air pollution and save money in reduced fuel consumption.

Connecticut has received $3.3 million in DERA funding since 2008. It’s been spent on projects that ultimately reduced more than 2,300 tons of diesel emissions.

Grant applications are due Nov. 14.

 

