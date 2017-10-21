DMV To Launch Online Road Test Appointment System

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to launch a new online system for making road test appointments.

The new system is scheduled to be up and running on Tuesday. In the meantime, customers will not be able to make road test appointments Saturday and Monday as the DMV transitions to the new online-only appointment system. Sunday has never been available for making appointments.

Typically, people have been able to make appointments for road tests by calling the DMV Customer Service Phone Center or while they’re at a DMV branch to obtain a learner’s permit. Agency officials say they hope to eliminate on-hold-times for customers by moving to an online-only method.

DMV also hopes its phone center operators will be freed up to answer more questions on other DMV-related matters.