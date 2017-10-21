Inclusive Playground Closed In 2013 Reopens After Makeover

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An inclusive playground in Connecticut that fell into disrepair and closed in 2013 is reopening with new and improved equipment.

Jonathan’s Dream in West Hartford reopens Saturday after a $1.2 million makeover.

The 25,000-foot playground is designed to be accessible to children with disabilities.

It features an accessible and interactive treehouse village, two zip lines, including one with a high-backed support seat for children with disabilities, a

Jeep model constructed to be accessible to children in wheelchairs and an inclusive basketball court.

The Kevin’s Kourt is one of several built by UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie’s charity, with hoops of varying heights designed to be accessible to kids in wheelchairs.

