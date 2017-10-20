Woman Charged In $773K UConn Theft

(CBS Connecticut) — A Georgia woman is appearing in court today, to face charges of stealing $773,000 from the University of Connecticut.

Muthini Nzuki allegedly diverted the money from UConn.

In court documents, police say the routing number for payments that the university was trying to send to Dell Computer company, had been changed by an unauthorized person, who was working somewhere else. Investigators say Nzuki was responsible.

The money that UConn was trying to send to Dell instead went to a bank account owned by the 39-year-old woman.

She was taken into custody in Georgia in August, but she fought extradition, and has only now been brought to Connecticut.

The university says it is not responsible for any losses.

The school says the company that processed the payments and the contractor that was supposed to receive the money will work out how to handle any financial losses.

Nzuki is also known as Jane Kiio.

She is charged with first degree computer crime and first degree larceny.