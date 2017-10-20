Report: Connecticut Loses 2,000 Jobs in September

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New figures show Connecticut lost 2,000 jobs in September, capping what’s been a slow third quarter for job growth.

Thursday’s Department of Labor monthly employment report also shows the agency revised its initial August numbers from 3,900 jobs lost to 4,200.

Meanwhile, the state’s unemployment rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6 percent.

Peter Gioia, economist for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, says it’s disturbing the state has lost 7,900 jobs over the past three months, erasing gains made earlier in the year when there appeared to be positive momentum.

He says it’s no surprise the decline is occurring during the same period that there hasn’t been a new state budget in place.

Legislative leaders have announced they’ve reached a tentative agreement on major budget issues.

 

