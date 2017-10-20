Nine Arrests After Police Find Stolen Dirt Bikes, Drugs, Gun

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say eight adults and one juvenile are under arrest after they found stolen dirt bikes, a loaded revolver, and drugs in the backyard of a home on Broad Street.

Police say there was dirt bike riding and drug dealing occurring in the rear of 883 Broad Street before vice and narcotics detectives moved in Thursday.

All nine individuals are charged with trespassing. Several also face drug charges and one is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police say they recovered nine dirt bikes in the operation. One was confirmed stolen out of New Britain. Investigators believe the other bikes were also stolen.