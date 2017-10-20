Mayor Accused Of Sharing Private Photos In Political Feud

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A new report has revealed a Connecticut mayor shared compromising photos of a city council member in retaliation for her husband giving radio airtime to his political rival.

The Bristol City Council released the report on Mayor Ken Cockayne Thursday. In the report, the Republican mayor is alleged to have shared photos of Councilwoman Jodi Zils Gagne partially clothed to Councilman Dave Preleski in May.

Cockayne and Zils Gagne are cousins, and the report alleges the family had a falling out after Zils Gagne’s husband booked a former political rival of Cockayne on his online political talk show. Both the mayor and the councilwoman are running for re-election Nov. 7.

The mayor’s attorney released a statement calling the report biased, inaccurate and “political mud-slinging.”

Zils Gagne has not commented.

