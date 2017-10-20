Malloy Touts State’s Workforce, Lifestyle in Amazon HQ Bid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is touting Connecticut’s educated workforce, quality of life and location between Boston and New York in the state’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Thursday marked the deadline for states, cities and Canadian provinces to submit proposals to host the $5 billion project.

The state’s application includes Hartford and Stamford sites. In an accompanying video, Malloy, a Democrat, notes how Connecticut “is a great place to live” with the shores of Long Island Sound and the hills of Litchfield County.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is not providing details about the financial assistance Connecticut is prepared to offer Amazon in order “to preserve the ability to enter into direct negotiations with the company.”

Other Connecticut cities are also expected to submit proposals on their own.