Malloy: No Budget Document, No Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he won’t meet with legislative leaders to discuss their tentative budget framework until they have

a document for him to review.

The Democrat was initially expected to meet Friday, and then Saturday, with lawmakers to review the bipartisan agreement. But on Friday, Malloy told

reporters he wants “a full document I can review and then we’ll meet.”

Malloy is skeptical about the agreement and whether it will ultimately be something he can sign into law.

Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano is accusing Malloy of holding his “third press conference in a row where he has absolutely nothing helpful to say,”

calling him an “irrelevant leader trying to make himself relevant.”

Legislative staff members have begun finalizing details of a tentative agreement and drafting budget-related documents.

