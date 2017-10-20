Lupita Nyong’o Recounts Weinstein Massage Encounter In CT

Filed Under: harvey winstein, Lupita N'yongo, sexual assault, yale school of drama

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o says she had an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in 2011 at his home in Connecticut. Nyong’o says Weinstein invited her there to screen a film while she was a student at the Yale School of Drama.

In an op-ed for the New York Times published Thursday Nyong’o says Weinstein asked if he could give her a massage and that she gave him one instead. She says he tried to remove his pants and after several of her protestations she left.

She describes several other encounters with him over the years, including some propositions. She says she later declined an offer to appear in one of his movies.

She says she is speaking up to end the conspiracy of silence.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen