Guilty Plea In Norwalk Murder Case

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of a woman who was found strangled in her Connecticut condominium last year.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 43-year-old James Cunningham faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced for the June 2016 death of 52-year-old Marian

Alexander.

Cunningham is already behind bars on an unrelated charge.

Police say neighbors noticed that the door to Alexander’s Norwalk apartment was open and found her face down with a bag tied around her neck. Her car was also

stolen.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence tied Cunningham to the killing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Cunningham’s lawyer declined to comment.

