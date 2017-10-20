Connecticut Teen Faces Drunken Driving Charges In Crash

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut teenager accused of driving drunk when he crashed his SUV, seriously injuring himself and five teen passengers, has been freed on $50,000 bond.

The News Times reports that 18-year-old Ryan Capozziello appeared in court Wednesday to face charges including driving while intoxicated and five counts of second-degree assault in connection with the April crash in Redding. He was a senior in high school at the time.

Police say Capozziello drank five beers before getting behind the wheel. A passenger said the vehicle was going 70 mph when it struck a tree and caught fire.

Capozziello broke both legs. His passengers suffered third-degree burns, a traumatic brain injury, a lacerated liver and spinal injuries.

Capozziello’s attorney says, “Things are not always as they seem.” He declined to comment further.

