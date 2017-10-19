This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 19, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- President Mark E. Ojakian, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, discusses the CT Board of Regents meeting he will attend, to provide an update on the community college consolidation proposal known as Students First.

7:50- Todd Feinburg, WTIC’s afternoon host, shares a preview of today’s show.

8-9:00- Laura A. Krueger, Director of Public Relations and Marketing with Southern New England Salvation Army, and Major Marzan (Southern New England Divisional Commander) talk about The Salvation Army’s relief efforts on a greater scale. Major Marzan had been the commanding officer in Puerto Rico before he came to The Salvation Army and has some valuable insight on the area to share.

