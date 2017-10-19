Rank-and-file House Members Learn Budget Framework Details

SUSAN HAIGH

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of the Connecticut House of Representatives are learning details of a tentative, bipartisan budget framework, including proposals to increase the cigarette tax and eventually eliminate local motor vehicle taxes.

Top Democratic and Republican House leaders briefed rank-and-file members on Thursday. More meetings are planned next week.

Rank-and-file senators are scheduled to be updated on Monday.

There’s hope for a budget vote next week, but that remains uncertain.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he’s looking forward to the plan passing by “overwhelming margins in both chambers,” and getting signed by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The governor hasn’t seen the proposal yet.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides was less certain, saying there will “always be tweaks to be made.”

Connecticut has been without a budget since June 30.