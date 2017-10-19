Police Probe Flyers With Racial Overtones

Filed Under: Bristol, racist flyers

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bristol are looking for those responsible for flyers that have turned up in the city with racial overtones.

They say a resident found the flyers and reported one posted on a lightpost in the Lantern Hill Road neighborhood.

One flyer with an image of Abraham Lincoln reads “we founded this nation”.

Another says “take your country back” and references “white man”

Southington Police are investigating similar flyers that have turned up in that town.

Anyone with information regarding the Bristol flyer discoveries is asked to contact police at (860) 584-3000.

