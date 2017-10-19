Names Released In Double Fatal Crash

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say two women have died in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down an interstate highway for almost eight
hours.

The victims of the crash on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme at about 2 p.m. Wednesday were identified Thursday as 71-year-old Eleanor McCarthy, of Guilford, and 71-year-old Iris Cooper, of Ambler, Pennsylvania.

Police say they were in a car that had come to a stop because of heavy traffic when they were struck from behind by a dump truck that could not stop in time.

The victims’ car was pushed into a tractor-trailer that was stopped ahead of it and burst into flames.

The highway remained closed until 9:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation and no one has been charged.

