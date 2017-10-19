DMV Launching Online System For Making Road Test Appointments

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will launch its new online system for making road test appointments next Tuesday.To prepare for the change, customers will be unable to make road test appointments Saturday and Monday as the agency transitions to the new system.

Appointments for road tests are usually made by calling the DMV Customer Service Phone Center or while at the DMV to obtain a learners permit.By moving the appointment making to online only.,DMV wants to eliminate on-hold-times for those calling to schedule them as well as help the phone center operators handle more questions on various other DMV-related matters.

Appointments can be made Friday at DMV offices or by calling the agency.

More information is available visit ct.gov/dmv.