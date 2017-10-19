Crash Closes Road, Snarls AM Traffic

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A crash on a major thoroughfare in Farmington had the road shut down for hours this morning.

A little before 7:00 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 6 west of Waterside Drive.

Police say initial reports had three vehicles involved.

One person sustained serious injuries while four others were transported to an area hospital with minori injuries.

The crash had that section of Route 6 shut down for hours between Fienemann and Scott Swamp Roads.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction Squad had to be called in to assist.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash should call Farmington Police at (860) 675-2400.

The road has since reopened.