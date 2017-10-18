Yale Boosts Transparency By Releasing More Budget Data

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Yale University is moving to become as transparent with its budget information as other private universities.

The Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut, with a $27 billion endowment compiled a 93-page budget overview for the Yale community earlier this year. That was triple the number of pages in last year’s 28-page overview.

The Yale Daily News reported that the university’s “Budget Book” was the longest and most comprehensive annual budgetary plan in school history.

Yale officials say the expanded overview was not in response to criticism and calls for more transparency last year by a faculty committee.

Yale is spending nearly $2.4 billion on salaries and employee benefits this year, which is roughly two-thirds of total expenses. Revenues total $3.8 billion, with about a third coming from endowment income.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)