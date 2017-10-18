This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 18, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Betsy Gara of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST) explains how the budget fight threatens credit for a third of Connecticut municipalities.

7:20- Sen. Paul Formica of East Lyme, co-chair of Appropriations Committee, updates us on the state budget.

8:20- Erik Semmel, Vice President TAB Computer Systems, Inc. shares details of a new attack against Wi-Fi encryption, which they dubbed “Krack.” Manufacturers have known about the issue for more than a month, but it still caught much of the industry off guard; major companies are still scrambling to deploy patches before an exploit code becomes available.

8:50- Former DVA Commissioner Sean Connolly is on the air, after announcing he’s formed an exploratory committee for governor.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.