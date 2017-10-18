Push On For Winterfest Hartford Donations

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Organizers for the annual “Winterfest Hartford” are making a final push for funding.
They’re about 55-thousand dollars shy of the total 230-thousand-dollars needed to fund the free skating and other holiday-themed activities.
In addition, there are skate shows and skate lessons, free carousel rides and pictures with Santa Claus.
In recent years, the capital city’s budget woes have made it more of a challenge to raise funds, with a reliance on corporate sponships and private donations.
Jackie Mandyck with the iQuilt Partnership says donations can be made through the web site, winterfesthartford.com, or by mail to 31 Pratt Street in Hartford.