New Security Measures At Rentschler Field And XL Center

Filed Under: Rentschler Field, security screening, uconn, XL Center

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Walk-through metal detectors are replacing wand metal detectors at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford and the XL Center in Hartford.

Officials say the change should allow for faster screening, however it will require additional event personnel. They say the new screening procedures have been in the works for some time and were not prompted by any single event.

The new metal detectors are expected to be in place for Saturday’s UConn-Tulsa football game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and at a later date at the XL Center.

The new security measures are in addition to the existing bag policy and prohibited items and are consistent with other universities and major sporting teams/venues in an effort to create safe environments, said officials.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen