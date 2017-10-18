HFD Cops: Heroin, Weed Seized; 3 Arrested

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say they’ve seized nearly 500 bags of heroin and other drugs, making three arrests in the process.

It started Tuesday shortly after noon. Vice and narcotics investigators noticed a disturbance in a vehicle parked on Maple Street.

They say patrol officers approached the scene, making contact with the occupants.

It was then, they say, that they discovered the heroin bags, along with five grams of raw heroin and nearly three ounces of marijuana in plain view.

Under arrest are 26-year-old Michael Nieves, 23-year-old Ericson Gonzalez, and 21-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, all from Hartford.

The three are facing charges of possession and possession with intent to sell.

In addition, police collected nearly $900 dollars in cash at the scene.

