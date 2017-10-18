Election Investigation Launched Involving Drew Campaign

Filed Under: dan drew, governor, state elections enforcement commission

(CBS Connecticut) — The State Elections Enforcement Commission today  decided to investigate an ethics complaint against Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Dan Drew.

While seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, Drew also remains the mayor of Middletown.

His campaign obtained a list of city employees, and sent mailers to them asking for political contributions.

Some rival candidates for governor said it was wrong for the city leader to ask his subordinates to donate campaign cash.

As part of the fundraising effort, the campaign also obtained the home addresses of city police officers.

But under state law, the addresses of law enforcement employees are supposed to remain confidential.

Drew has apologized, and said he made an error in judgement. He says he will return donations from city workers.

In a separate move in the same meeting, state officials cleared Drew in a previous campaign record-keeping complaint from 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen