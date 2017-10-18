Election Investigation Launched Involving Drew Campaign

(CBS Connecticut) — The State Elections Enforcement Commission today decided to investigate an ethics complaint against Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Dan Drew.

While seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, Drew also remains the mayor of Middletown.

His campaign obtained a list of city employees, and sent mailers to them asking for political contributions.

Some rival candidates for governor said it was wrong for the city leader to ask his subordinates to donate campaign cash.

As part of the fundraising effort, the campaign also obtained the home addresses of city police officers.

But under state law, the addresses of law enforcement employees are supposed to remain confidential.

Drew has apologized, and said he made an error in judgement. He says he will return donations from city workers.

In a separate move in the same meeting, state officials cleared Drew in a previous campaign record-keeping complaint from 2015.